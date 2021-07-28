Lady Gaga Wore Angel Wings and 9-Inch Platform Boots for a Casual Stroll

Lady Gaga isn't known for playing it safe, and we couldn't be more grateful for that.

On an N.Y.C. sidewalk presumably populated by the crop top and Stan Smith-clad, Mother Monster stepped out in a look that could easily be seen on the Met Gala's theatrical red carpet.

Gaga took a confident stroll in a ribbed black turtleneck dress (not exactly capital "D" drama, but wait for it), which she paired with a set of feathered angel wings (!!!) and black patent leather lace-up platform Pleaser Shoes boots — which, for the record, have a 9-inch stiletto heel. I know she has an Oscar and everything, but I'm honestly more impressed by her ability to walk in these. In fact, the shoes' website even issues a warning for this particular pair: "Extreme High Heels. Not Recommended for Walking or Dancing." Talk about angel down!

The multi-hyphenate completed her extravagant ensemble with a small black purse and geometric shades, her brown hair slicked back.

On Monday, Gaga donned a comparably dangerous pair of platform boots, this time with a bustier-style black maxidress.

Long live Gaga's ankles.