Lady Gaga Went There With a Silver Dress and Space Helmet for the MTV VMAs

From Good Housekeeping

Prepare yourself: Lady Gaga went big for the MTV VMAs red carpet, the first in-person red carpet event during the coronavirus pandemic. Gaga posed for photographers ahead of the show, which is being shot in various outdoor locations in New York City. What did she wear? She leaned into her Chromatica album aesthetic, opting for a futuristic silver dress and a space helmet. As Gaga quipped on Twitter, "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing." Gaga posed solo.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 - Getty Images

Gaga will perform with Ariana Grande tonight during the ceremony; they are set to sing their duet "Rain on Me."

Gaga and Grande also have multiple nominations in the event's biggest categories: Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, Best Video Effects, and Best Choreography for "Rain on Me." Gaga is also nominated on her own for Artist of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance (for "Smile" from the One World: Together at Home special).

Gaga spoke to Zane Lowe in May about her friendship with Grande and how it led to their collaboration.

"That woman [Ariana] has been through some really tough, really hard life-testing stuff, undoubtedly," Gaga started. "And her ability to move on. When she came into the studio, I was still crying [from my own heartbreak and trauma], and she was not. And she was like, 'You're going to be okay. Call me, here's my number.' And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful."

"And eventually she called me on my shit," Gaga continued. "She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding.' And then this friendship blossomed and this song 'Rain On Me,' the lyrics that I wrote right here in this studio, 'I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive. Rain on me.' This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it's also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I'd rather be dry. I'd rather not be drinking, but I haven't died yet. I'm still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I'm going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers."

