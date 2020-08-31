Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, BTS lead with multiple wins at 2020 MTV VMAs; see full winners list

Winners of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday night at various locations throughout New York City. Actor Keke Palmer served as the host of the first live awards event since the coronavirus outbreak.

Laday Gaga at the 2020 MTV VMAs | Image from Twitter @vmas More

Video of the year: The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'

Artist of the year: Lady Gaga

Song of the year: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me'

Push best new artist: Doja Cat

Best collaboration: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me'

Best group: BTS

Best quarantine performance: CNCO, MTV Unplugged at Home

Best music video from home: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, 'Stuck with U'

Best pop: BTS, 'On'

Best hip-hop: Megan Thee Stallion, 'Savage'

Best R&B: The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'

Best Latin: Maluma featuring J Balvin, 'QuÃ© Pena'

Best rock: Coldplay, 'Orphans'

Best alternative: Machine Gun Kelly, 'Bloody Valentine'

Best K-pop: BTS, 'On'

Song of summer: BLACKPINK, 'How You Like That'

Video for good: H.E.R., 'I Can't Breathe'

Best direction: Taylor Swift, 'The Man'

Best editing: Miley Cyrus, 'Mother's Daughter'

Best choreography: BTS, 'On'

Best cinematography: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me'

Best visual effects: Dua Lipa, 'Physical'

Best art direction: Miley Cyrus, 'Mother's Daughter'

MTV Tricon award: Lady Gaga

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

