Lady Gaga wears Harley Quinn-inspired outfit to perform with Rolling Stones ahead of “Joker” sequel

Lady Gaga just flashed her Joker face in a sweet nod to the animated character that inspired her upcoming movie role as Harley Quinn.

Clad in a low-cut red-and-black sequined bodysuit, the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter and A Star Is Born actress channeled both glam-rock era Mick Jagger and the cartoon version of the DC Comics villainess — whom she'll portray opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the 2024 live-action blockbuster Joker: Folie à Deux — as she attended the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds album launch party Thursday night in New York City.

Jackson Lee/GC Images; DC Lady Gaga dresses as Harley Quinn in New York City.

Gaga eventually took the stage alongside Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards to perform their new collaboration "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," a seven-minute gospel-rock anthem also featuring Stevie Wonder on the keys, for the first time.

The appearance comes just under one year out from the Oct. 4, 2024 theatrical release of Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Phillips' directorial follow-up to the 2019 anti-hero smash that earned over $1 billion at the global box office and earned Phoenix the Best Actor prize at the 2020 Oscars.

Gaga joined the film (reportedly a musical epic about Joker's romance with a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum) as Harley Quinn in the summer of 2022, with production eventually wrapping in early 2023.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently revealed that Gaga — born Stefani Germanotta — did not connect with him on set at first, which he said he later learned was because he called her by her real name.

"And then, the AD at one point said, 'Oh, you know, Stef would like if you just called her Lee on set', and I was like, 'Oh, 100 percent,' and.... the next thing I said was something 'Lee,' and it was like everything changed," Sher told The Trenches podcast in July. "From that point on it was like, our whole connection changed. I was like, alright, cool, that's all I need to know. That changed everything. Then we made the rest of the movie, and it was much more of connection."

Lady Gaga filming 'Joker Folie à Deux'

Watch Gaga perform with the Rolling Stones while dressed in a Harley Quinn-inspired outfit above.

