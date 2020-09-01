The affordable beauty products used for Lady Gaga's MTV VMAs look

Lady Gaga's make-up artist has revealed the exact products she used to create the singer's beauty look at the VMAs 2020. (Getty Images)

Lady Gaga never fails to impress with her show-stopping red carpet looks, and this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) was no different.

The 34-year-old singer made nine outfit changes during Sunday’s annual music ceremony, which saw her pick up five awards for Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography and Best Song for her duet Rain On Me with Ariana Grande.

Gaga also received the Best Artist of the Year, as well as the first ever MTV Tricon Award for her contribution to the music, fashion and entertainment industries.

While Gaga’s fans - also known as Little Monsters - may be unable to recreate her numerous looks from the evening, they can emulate her beauty look.

Gaga’s make-up artist, Sarah Tanno-Stewart, has revealed the exact products she used to create the hitmaker’s beauty look.

She shared a close-up of the A Star is Born actor to her Instagram account, detailing all of the items used on the evening, which are all from Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories.

Sarah used Haus Laboratories’ Punk Eyedentify Liner and Antique Rose Eyedentify on the eyelids before adding a dramatic sweep of Eye.Lie.Ner to accentuate Gaga’s eyes even more.

For the two-tone lipstick look, the beauty expert lined Gaga’s lips with RIP Lip Liner in the shade Rule, a slick of Le Monster Matte lipstick in Dust shade, before adding Glass Slipper Le Riot Lip Gloss.

It turns the beauty items used on Gaga are available to buy on Amazon, and are more affordable than you may think.

