Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn Opposite Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker 2’

Umberto Gonzalez
·1 min read

Lady Gaga is in very early talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Todd Phillips’ “Joker” titled “Joker: Folie a Deux,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, the sequel is set up as a musical.

As it is with the multiverse these days, Gaga’s Quinn in the “Joker” sequel would be totally separate from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn which most recently starred in “The Suicide Squad.”

Also Read:
Todd Phillips Teases ‘Joker’ Sequel With ‘Folie à Deux’ Script Cover

Joaquin Phoenix is in advanced talks to return to the role of struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

Just last week, Phillips posted photos on Instagram of the apparent cover of the script and, in another shot, a sitting Joaquin Phoenix appearing to read through it.

In 2019, “Joker” became one of the most successful comic-book movies ever, both at the box office and on the awards circuit. After surprising the film world by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, “Joker” became the first R-rated movie ever to gross $1 billion worldwide and earned 12 Oscar nominations, with Phoenix winning his first Oscar for his performance.

Warner Bros. has not announced a production start or release date for a “Joker” sequel, as the studio is continuing its transition process under new CEO David Zaslav.

