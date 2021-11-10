Lady Gaga steals the show at star-studded House of Gucci London premiere

Stealing the show, the singer dazzled everyone (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga looked astonishing on her red carpet arrival at star-studded House of Gucci’s world premiere.

The songstress joined a whole galaxy of stars for the world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square, in London on Tuesday.

Stealing the show, the singer dazzled everyone as she stepped out in a fantastic dress featuring dramatic cape sleeves.

Gaga was a vision in a striking purple number as she walked the catwalk alongside stars including Jared Leto.

Her thigh-split dress was cut to showcase her racy knee-high stockings and towering high boots.

Always glamorous, the A Star Is Born actress accessorised with sheer gloves and dressed in silver jewellery.

Jared Leto wowed in a velvet blue suit (REUTERS)

Leto didn’t let down the style stakes as he dressed in a velvet blue suit for the glittering occasion.

House of Gucci sets the stage for a story of madness, murder and glamour.

It gives a voice to Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) who as an outsider from humble beginnings marries into the Gucci family - only for her ambition to clash with the family legacy.

Gaga, Adam Driver, Leto and Salma Hayek pose up a storm (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The chain of events leads to betrayal, revenge and finally a murder.

Recently, Gaga admitted filming House of Gucci left her with “psychological difficulty”.

She told VOGUE: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, livijng and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked. I thought I was on a movie set.”

She continued: “It is three years since I started working on it [House of Gucci] and I will be fully honest and transparent: I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her.

“It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

