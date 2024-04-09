Lady Gaga Sparks Engagement Rumors After Being Spotted With a Truly Massive Diamond

Neilson Barnard - Getty Images

Hello, good morning, Lady Gaga might be engaged! Or she might just love diamonds.

Either way, the icon/living legend was seen visiting a friend in West Hollywood, and paparazzi snapped pictures that happen to feature a truly giant diamond on that finger—which has sparked speculation that she and Michael Polansky are making things official!

GAMR/KHROME / BACKGRID

In the event that you completely forgot Gaga was even in a relationship (they're pretty low-key), she and Michael were first linked allllll the way back in 2019—when they were seen kissing at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The pair were then spotted at the 2020 Super Bowl, and a source told E! News that “They’ve been seeing each other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him."



Here are some cute Instagram Official moments, in case you missed 'em!

In 2021, a source also told Entertainment Tonight that “Michael is her North Star. He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her. They are the real deal. He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani. He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine.”

Anyway, there were some rumors that these two had taken a break in 2022—but they showed up very much together at Katy Perry's concert in Vegas back in October, putting breakup speculation to bed!

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend at Katy Perry's show in Las Vegas. https://t.co/OUhWXS19kU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2023

At this point Gaga hasn't said anything about her new ring, but stay tuned 👀

You Might Also Like