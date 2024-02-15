Lady Gaga Shares New Recording Studio Photos and Clarifies Upcoming Music: 'I'm Not Making a Rock Album'

The pop superstar shared photos of herself playing piano and guitar to Instagram on Wednesday

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga

New music from Lady Gaga is in the works — but it's not a rock album.

After hinting at new music earlier this month, the pop superstar, 37, shared photos of herself playing piano and guitar in a recording studio to Instagram this week and clarified what fans can expect it won't sound like.

Gaga first posted a short, selfie-style video of herself behind a microphone in a recording booth to the social media platform alongside an alien emoji on Tuesday.

Related: Lady Gaga Hints at New Music with Recording Studio Photos: 'Tik Tok Tik Tok'

The following day, the Grammy winner posted a selfie alongside the cryptic caption, "There's a rat in the studio."

She then shared a picture of herself playing guitar while recording with a microphone on a daybed near a window. "No I’m not making a rock album," Gaga wrote alongside the image.

Finally, the "Bad Romance" singer posted a photo of herself playing piano as she appears to sing with her eyes closed, captioning the image with a black heart emoji.

Related: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Share a Dance in New Joker: Folie á Deux Photos Shared by Director on Valentine’s Day

Last week, Gaga shared a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram that appeared to signal new music was on the way, as she posed with a piano in what appeared to be a studio.

In January, the "Joanne" performer posted two photos on Instagram from the recording studio, teasing fans who have been waiting for new music from her.

In the post, Gaga posed in an oversized sweater and a dramatic pair of platform black boots that nearly reached her knee with a pair of headphones over her ears. The second photo featured a guitar and a percussion instrument.

Story continues

Related: Mel B Says Her Kids Mistook Her Spice Girls Music for Lady Gaga: 'Who Do You Think This Is?'

Arturo Holmes/Getty Lady Gaga

Aside from music, Gaga is currently set to make her debut as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker in Folie á Deux. The musical thriller, set to premiere in October, and is a sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film, Joker, which saw a struggling stand-up comedian turn violent and prompted a city-wide riot in Gotham.

Her latest music release was a collaboration with The Rolling Stones on the band's recent Hackney Diamonds album called "Sweet Sounds of Heaven," which also features Stevie Wonder.

Gaga released her last album Chromatica in 2020. The house-inspired LP became her sixth consecutive No. 1 album and featured her record-breaking collaboration with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.