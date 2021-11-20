Lady Gaga says Britney Spears has changed the music industry for women forever

Britney Spears has thanked Lady Gaga after she took time at the House of Gucci premiere to discuss Spears’s triumph in her conservatorship battle.

At the event in Los Angeles, Gaga said she believed the way Spears was treated was wrong, and remarked on the overall negative treatment of women in the music industry.

“I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women,” Gaga said.

Asked by Variety whether she would collaborate with Spears, the “Born This Way” singer answered: “Of course I would!”

“Britney is, she’s a woman in this business that showed a lot of power in her sexuality, even in her youth, in a way that, I think for me as a young woman, was just so inspiring and empowering,” she said.

“And I’d like to say this, truly — we can all root for her, but the person who changed her life was her. So this change that’s happening for her, it happened because of her, I believe. I’m excited for her future and I wish her all the best.”

Following the interview, Spears posted some words of thanks to Gaga on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” she said. “You made me cry! I love you!”

“Love you @britneyspears,!” Gaga responded. “Live your best life. I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person. You’ve now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you.”

The sweet exchange came right after Spears called out her fellow Mickey Mouse Club member and Nineties pop star, Christina Aguilera.

Spears took issue with the way Aguilera skirted around a question about Spears being freed from her conservatorship.

“Refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie,” she said.

The Independent has contacted Aguilera’s representatives for comment.