Lady Gaga Revved Up Her Style with an Edgy All-Leather Moto Look for Her 38th Birthday Dinner

The singer also shared a TikTok video of her “bday glam” set to CharliXCX’s song ‘Von Dutch’

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lady Gaga wears an all-leather look to her 38th birthday dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lady Gaga went full-on biker chic with this 'fit.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner celebrated her 38th birthday (which was Thursday) at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Instead of opting for glitz, she decked herself out in the coolest all-black leather look.

The centerpiece of her outfit was a maxi moto-inspired Retrofête belted trench coat, featuring statement shoulders and exposed zippers throughout. She created somewhat of a thigh-high slit in how she styled the outwear, leaving room to show off her pants and boots underneath.

She accessorized with chain necklaces and a woven Bottega Veneta clutch, which put a quiet luxury spin to the singer's otherwise edgy ensemble.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Lady Gaga in Retrofête

For those of you wondering what Gaga’s birthday glam looked like underneath her oversize shades, the Star Is Born actress posted a TikTok video set to CharliXCX’s “Von Dutch.” Her monochromatic makeup consisted of berry red eyeshadow and a matching lip, which accentuated her bleached brows and hair.

“Nothing like a little bday glam to make you SCREAM. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,” she captioned the post.

Related: Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Celebrate with Her Most Out-of-This-World Looks

Earlier in the day, Gaga posted an Instagram selfie that highlighted her natural beauty. Alongside it was a self-reflective caption fitting for her next year around the sun.

“Today has been so special—I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy. I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health,” she wrote.

Related: Who Is Lady Gaga's Boyfriend? All About Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga shares message of reflection in honor of her 38th birthday

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She continued to tease fans with her upcoming album, sharing that she’s currently “writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember,” while also basking in the excitement of her new film, Joker: Folie à Deux (out this October).

Story continues

She concluded with a message of gratitude for everyone sending her love on her birthday.

“Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs—I’ve been writing ❤️pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love. This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives [sic] I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.