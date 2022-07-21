Lady Gaga review: A spectacular freak show from a superheroine of pop

Lady Gaga's tour is her first since 2018 - GETTY IMAGES

Basking in multiple award nominations from movie star turns in A Star is Born and House of Gucci, Stefani Germanotta has resumed the alter ego of pop superheroine Lady Gaga, blasting out eccentric dance bangers in outrageous costumes.

Her eagerly anticipated return to the stage was pitched somewhere between epic freak show, erotic art installation, off Broadway cabaret and CGI blockbuster sci-fi horror spectacular. Business as usual for Gaga, then.

Opening a set with a trio of your greatest hits is a demonstration of supreme confidence, particularly so if you do it constrained in a costume that resembled Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men as reimagined by alien artist HR Geiger. By the time Gaga had ripped through Bad Romance, Just Dance and Poker Face in quick succession the 36,000 strong audience at Stockholm's Friends Arena were in a state somewhere between ecstatic surrender and complete confusion.

The stage took the imposing form of black and white brutalist architecture, a nightmarish Soviet dystopia as imagined by Fritz Lang. But this initially bleak aesthetic served as a kind of bassline contrast to set off each new colourful costume change and jaw dropping special effect.

Postponed from 2020, the Chromatica Ball is in the odd position of being cut adrift from the album it was designed to promote. Chromatica was intended to re-establish Gaga as an dance pop powerhouse akin to a 21st-century Madonna, yet in our collective pandemic meltdown never quite became the all conquering blockbuster its maker intended. Two years on, almost half this set relied on album tracks that haven't really embedded in the pop consciousness, being hammered home by audacious choreography, eye grabbing production and Gaga's sheer relentlessness.

A thundering two-guitar band added heavy rock aggression to her dance attack (think Metallica rioting at Studio 54) whilst dancers swirled athletically about as Gaga's stentorian voice delivered lyrics as if they were military commands. I've seen riot squads less effective at crowd control than this.

The thrilling show combined heavy rock with dance pop - GETTY IMAGES

Given Germanotta's roots in the New York art pop scene, it should be no surprise that there was supposed to be an underlying thematic narrative to the parade of elaborate costumes and surrealist imagery. Gaga has asserted that the show "documents the many different stages and sides of grief that I've experienced in my life." Which is a lot to hang on a spectacle as thrilling and silly as a stadium extravaganza. Presumably, most of us have heard about denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance but nowhere have I ever heard mention of working out your feelings in a blaze of eyeball-searing pyrotechnics. Let’s call it gagafication.

This relatively short tour (comprising 20 stadium shows in Europe and America) is Gaga's first venture back into live performance since cancelling much of her 2018 tour due to severe pain caused by fibromyalgia. "I wondered if I would ever be here again," she admitted, voice crackling with emotion. "There was a time when I thought I couldn't do this anymore."

Yet by the time she was dancing through the thick of the crowd all the way to the B stage whilst delivering an exuberant gospel vocal on Free Woman, it was clear Germanotta was in her element. "For everybody that believed in me, that I could be happy again, thank you," she tearfully proclaimed. This was a concert that clearly meant as much to the artist as the audience, adding real emotional impact to an absolutely slam-bang pop spectacular. It is fantastic to have such an immense talent back where she belongs.

Lady Gaga will play two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, July 29 and 30