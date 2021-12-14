Lady Gaga Reveals She 'Confided' in Bradley Cooper Before Taking House of Gucci Role

91st Annual Academy Awards - Show

Lady Gaga cares about Bradley Cooper's opinion.

While appearing on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the star, 35, said she sought advice from Cooper, 46, prior to taking on her role in House of Gucci. Gaga explained that after her success acting opposite Cooper in 2018's A Star Is Born, which he also directed, she's able to "read lots of scripts and talk to lots of different directors."

She said she "absolutely" spoke to him about House of Gucci to get his input.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born. It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now," she said. "... I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors."

Gaga has been showered with praise for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, including a best actress win by the New York Film Critics Circle.

In Gaga's cover story for The Hollywood Reporter last month, Cooper, who currently stars in the new film Nightmare Alley, praised her work in A Star Is Born.

"She's just so terribly charismatic and beautiful. When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it's just for me to mess up.' But then, when we started working together, I realized, 'Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level,' " he said.

Last month, Gaga praised Cooper's directing talents, telling Extra, "As you know, I loved working with Bradley Cooper. He is a tremendously beautiful and loving and an amazing human being."

"He's wildly creative. He's a true visionary," she continued, adding of Gucci director Ridley Scott, "And I didn't know if I could ever meet someone that would believe in me the way that he did, but Ridley did. And Ridley is truly a legend and it's been an absolute dream to work with him. And I've never had a better artistic experience."

House of Gucci is now in theaters.