Lady Gaga Reveals Her Biden Inauguration Gown Was Bulletproof

Lady Gaga is sharing her fashion secrets.

The pop star, activist, actress and all-around entertainer looked back at some of her most famous fashion moments for British Vogue, fondly remembering her Presidential Inauguration 2021 dress, which she called “one of my favorite things that I’ve ever worn.”

Gaga revealed the gown — which looked fairly heavy to walk in on the day — had a safety secret sewn into it.

“I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress,” Gaga shared in the look-back, which was posted to YouTube on Monday.

The “House of Gucci” star said Schiaparelli was a poignant fashion choice on the day, as she wanted to represent her “heritage as an Italian American woman.”

During the fashion flashback, Gaga also addressed wearing a famous sparkler to the 2019 Oscars — a necklace previously worn in 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

“I remember I also had to be in charge of taking care of that Tiffany’s diamond that Audrey Hepburn wore. No one had worn it since she wore it for ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ so I was the first person to wear it,” Gaga shared.

Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, winners of Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” pose in the media room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019

Of course, things did not go off without a hitch on the night.

“And I remember I left the Oscars to go to a party and I left security behind and everybody was mad at me,” she continued, adding, “Sorry, Tiffany’s. I love you and you got your diamond back.”