Lady Gaga Will Be a Presenter at 2022 Oscars Despite Best Actress Snub for House of Gucci

Lady Gaga will be attending this year's Academy Awards after all.

Though she did not receive a nomination in the Best Actress category for her House of Gucci performance despite earning nods at every major awards show leading up to the Oscars, Gaga was named as a presenter for this year's ceremony.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first batch of presenters on Thursday, which also includes Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez and Yuh-Jung Youn, the Minari star who won Best Supporting Actress last year.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking," show producer Will Packer said in a statement.

Gaga's absence from this year's nominations marked a big surprise given her precursor nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards. As a film, House of Gucci received one Oscar nomination, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The performer is an Oscar winner for the song "Shallow" from 2018's A Star Is Born, and was nominated three times total, including for Best Actress in the same film.

This year's Best Actress nominees are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). Kidman is going into the Oscars with a Golden Globe win this awards season, while Chastain won the recent SAG Awards race.

Gaga celebrated the House of Gucci hair and makeup team — Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock and Frederic Aspiras — for their nomination and congratulated all the nominees on Instagram last month.

"To all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year," she wrote. "Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!"

The 94th annual Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET.