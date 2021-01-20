Lady Gaga praises Michelle Obama following Biden inauguration performance: ‘You look so wonderful’

(CNN)

Lady Gaga praised Michelle Obama after performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The “Born This Way” singer was invited to perform the national anthem as Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday (20 January).

During the ceremony, Gaga treated the socially distanced crowds to an emotional rendition of the song, for which she was widely praised online.

Exiting the stage, Gaga thanked Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris and began walking back, but stopped along the way to speak to Barack and Michelle Obama.

“You look so wonderful,” she was heard telling Michelle, while Barack waved at her.

Viewers at home were delighted by the moment, with one fan commenting: “Lady Gaga telling Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama they ‘look so wonderful’ is the purest energy.”

“Lady Gaga stopping right after singing just to tell Michelle Obama that she looks wonderful is the solidarity we need tbh,” another tweeted.

Another tweet read: “Gaga whispering ‘you look so wonderful,’ to Michelle Obama is something so meaningful to me.”

Elsewhere in the inauguration ceremony, Jennifer Lopez performed a rousing rendition of “This Land is Your Land”, during which she paused to recite the pledge of allegiance in Spanish.

"You look so wonderful" -- Lady Gaga, as she left the stage, to Michelle Obama. — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) January 20, 2021

While exiting, Lady Gaga said to Michelle Obama,



“You look so wonderful!”



Michelle Obama answered,



“Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/qY4st5AvKK — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 20, 2021

The swearing in ceremony will be followed by a live concert titled Celebrating America.

It will be presented by Tom Hanks and see performances from artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and John Legend.

Story continues

You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

Read More

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn in during ceremony – follow live