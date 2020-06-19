Lady Gaga Posted A Rare Make-Up-Free Selfie And It's Peak Summer

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

From ELLE

Lady Gaga was in a sentimental mood yesterday, sharing a rare make-up-free selfie to her Instagram that also showed off her pool. She captioned it with an affectionate message for her fans, writing, "Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you."



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gaga had her platinum hair up. She wore a pink sports bra and leggings.

Gaga's post comes shortly after Entertainment Tonight reported that she was photographed out this week giving her leather jacket to a fan for a moving reason. The fan, Shannon McKee, recounted what happened when she met Gaga at a market in Malibu to Today.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really badass jacket you got on,'" McKee started. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities." McKee left the market then came back because she had one last thing she wanted to tell Gaga.

"I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," McKee said. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.'"

Gaga told her to her friend that she loves him, then she handed McKee her jacket. "As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.'"

You Might Also Like