Lady Gaga performs national anthem as celebrities arrive for inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez have performed at the inauguration of president Joe Biden.

Oscar-winning singer Gaga, 34, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, performed ahead of Mr Biden being sworn in as the 46th president along with his vice-president Kamala Harris.

She wore a specatular red and black Schiaparelli Haute Couture oversized gown for her performance. The outfit featured an oversized dove brooch.

The singer was accompanied by the United States Marine Band as she sung into a gold-coloured microphone.

Billboard award-winning star and Golden Globe-nominee Jennifer Lopez then took to the stage in an all white outfit.

The singer, 51, performed a version of This Land is Your Land and America the Beautiful to crowds in Washington.

She also spoke in Spanish, telling the crowds: “One nation, with liberty and justice for all.”

Garth Brooks then sang Amazing Grace.

Earlier in the day, Gaga was photographed arriving at the U.S. Capitol wearing a white facemask and a white coat.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez posted head of the ceremony.

This afternoon, Lady Gaga wrote online: "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly.

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

“I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.

Gaga shared a picture from the US Capitol on the eve of the inauguration, calling for a “day of peace” at the site where Donald Trump supporters ran riot earlier this month.

The singer said: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country.

“A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Lady Gaga, who campaigned for Biden throughout the election, will be joined by a number of artists this afternoon.

Katy Perry was confirmed as joining the performance bill earlier today.

She joins artists including Lopez, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake in appearing during the Celebrating America special.

Lopez also posted on social media ahead of the ceremony this afternoon. Captioned: “#Inauguration2021” Lopez posted a picture of herself in a dogtooth coat."

Her fiancé, former New York Yankee Rodriguez, was also spotted arriving at the US Capitol this afternoon.

Posting a video of herself standing next to military service personnel, she wrote: “What an honour to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honour you today and everyday.

“I sing for you and all Americans.”

The programme will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild”, according to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

