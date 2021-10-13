Lady Gaga Paired a Boa Made of $100 Bills With an Hermès Bag

Lady Gaga, PhD candidate in Understanding the Assignment, is heading to Vegas (baby!) in the most Lady Gaga-esque manner imaginable.

Mother Monster shared a photo of herself on Tuesday evening, seemingly aboard a private jet on her way to Sin City. "Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️ #jazz #loveforsale," the Oscar-winner captioned the image. The photo in question featured Gaga looking at the camera in a pair of classically dramatic cat-eye shades, clad in a polka-dot minidress and (*ahem*), a boa MADE OF $100 BILLS. And as though the indulgent accessory and private jet weren't enough, Miss Germanotta added to the monied aesthetic with a red Hermès bag (you can buy a similar style <em>used </em>for $17k).

Never one to leave a look incomplete, Gaga did her platinum locks up in a retro pin curl style, matching her bright lip almost exactly to her purse.

The singer's in town for a mini-residency for her Jazz & Piano show at the Park MGM through the end of the month. Is there anyone I'd rather spend Halloween with? Absolutely not.