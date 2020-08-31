Lady Gaga’s Outrageous Masks Steal The Show At MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga’s vibe at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was to wear a mask, but make it fashion.

The pop icon made a clear statement at the virtual ceremony on Sunday night, telling fans to “mask up” while sporting a collection of her own couture face accessories. And honestly, did we expect anything less from the woman who gave us the meat dress?

First, Gaga served up some retro alien realness on the red carpet, wearing a fishbowl as a mask to complement the silver (hair included!) look. The “Chromatica” singer donned a metallic textured coat from Area under a black dress and matching boots.

Gaga later touched down on the VMAs stage to accept the Best Collaboration moonman for her Ariana Grande-assisted track “Rain on Me.” She was draped in Iris van Herpen Couture, but her pink “Mad Max”-esque mask was the main event.

Gaga changed into an emerald floor-length Christopher John Rogers gown, which she wore to accept an award for Song of the Year. She power-clashed the elegant look with a studded — and horned — maroon mask.

With a few awards under her belt, it was time for Gaga and Grande to take the stage for their debut performance of their Billboard-topping duet.

Other performers ditched their masks, but they kept theirs on while belting out the pop smash. Gaga sported like a Darth Vader-like face covering this time around, which responded to her voice.

