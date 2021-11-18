Lady Gaga just made rare comments about boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are a couple that not many people saw coming, but it looks like their relationship is stronger than ever after she made some pretty sweet comments about him.

The pair were first pictured at a Super Bowl party after Gaga performed back in February 2020, later making their Instagram debut cuddling on a boat. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best! ❤️," she wrote that same month.

Since then, the singer - real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - has shared a series of loved up selfies of the pair, while also calling Michael "the love of my life" during an interview on Morning Joe.





Now, Gaga has touched on their relationship again, while giving fans an update on the terrifying armed robbery of her two dogs in February. Her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were stolen nine months ago in Hollywood, while he dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot by thieves. Thankfully, Ryan's recovery surgery was successful, and Gaga's dogs were returned to her.

"Everybody’s OK. Everybody’s healing," Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent chat. "I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs."

She continued, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Sweet.

