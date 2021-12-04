Lady Gaga Just Gave An Honest Critique Of Her Performance In The Sopranos

Lady Gaga is currently building Oscar buzz for her brilliant performance in House of Gucci, one of this year’s most stylish movies. In the buzzy crime biopic, Gaga transforms into Patrizia Reggiani, a woman who married into the rich and wealthy Gucci clan, but was never fully accepted.

If she does receive Oscar recognition early next year, it will be Gaga’s second acting nomination following her nod for A Star Is Born. At this point, absolutely no one is questioning her acting chops.

However, in a moment of admirable honesty, Gaga has given a straight-talking verdict of her screen debut 20 years ago. Back in 2001, when she was just 15 and still known professionally as Stefani Germanotta, Gaga had a small role in an episode of The Sopranos as ‘Girl at Swimming Pool #2’.

“When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh… I see it and I go, ‘Oh, that’s not a real laugh!'”

Continuing, Gaga said that when she watches her performance in The Sopranos, she sees “a very non-specific actor” – something she definitely couldn’t be accused of while shooting House of Gucci.

“And now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time,” Gaga added. “I really thank my acting teacher, Susan Batson, she and I worked for months and months on this before we filmed, and Ridley Scott, an incredible director who creates sanctuary for you on set to just fly.”

