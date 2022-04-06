Lady Gaga just clapped back at a fan who said they 'miss the old Gaga'

From her extravagant outfits (hello *that* Met Gala trio) to her impressive singing skills, Lady Gaga is known for many things. But one thing that's not on that list is epic clapbacks – until now, that is. Yep, it seems the Chromatica singer has taken a leaf out of the Kardashians' book, as she took to Instagram to call out a fan.

It all started when Gaga (whose real name is Stefani Germanotta) shared a throwback from the first time she won a Grammy – ICYMI, she won again at this week's awards – to her Instagram account. "Me after the first Grammy I ever won. Still hits my heart like that," she wrote in the caption of the post, which has since racked up over 1.5 million likes.

But, while most of the comments on the post were positive, one fan wrote that they missed the old Gaga. "I miss the person in the picture so much," wrote the fan alongside a crying emoji, perhaps referencing the difference in Gaga's music now to her hits in the 2000s, or her fashion sense, which has transformed from meat dresses and sky-high heels to a more elegant, Old Hollywood Glam look in recent years.

Clearly not impressed by the comment, Gaga took to the comments section herself, responding: "I’m still here 🙃 see you at #TheChromaticaBall". The upside-down smiley face really says it all, doesn't it!?



BRB, we're off to spend our entire month's salary on Chromatica Ball tickets...

