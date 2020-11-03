Lady Gaga Urges Americans To Vote Trump Out At Joe Biden Rally As US President Claims He Has ‘Plenty Of Stories’ On Singer

Lady Gaga joined Joe Biden at his final campaign event on Monday and delivered an impassioned speech, urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office.

The singer, who also performed two songs at the drive-in rally in Pennsylvania, delivered a strong message to the crowd in Biden’s home state and one of the most crucial swing states in this year’s election.

View photos Lady Gaga speaks in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images) More

“This is a big one, Pennsylvania,” Gaga began. “So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why.”

She continued: “Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania.

“We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do.”

View photos (Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images) More

The singer also referenced Trump’s past comments about women, saying: “Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies.

She concluded: “Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”

Lady Gaga’s appearance at the rally came on the same day that Trump told supporters at his campaign event that he had “plenty of stories” about the singer.

“Lady Gaga… is not too good,” he said. “I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

Later in the night at the Biden rally, Gaga performed Shallow from her hit film A Star Is Born, telling the audience: “You’ve got a lot of heart. This is not a shallow people. And I’m going to sing this song hoping this whole state can hear me.”

She also sang You & I, during which she referred to Biden as her “Pennsylvania guy.”

Watch Gaga’s speech (4:30) and performance (1:24:00) below.

READ MORE:

Ariana Grande's Presidential New Video Has Us Wondering How We Can Vote For Her In The US Election

How Celebrity Endorsements Might (This Year) Be A US Election Game-Changer

Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Sean Connery And Manages To Make It All About Himself

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.