Lady Gaga hits back at Trump campaign for calling her an ‘anti-fracking activist’

Lady Gaga has hit back at the Trump campaign after it condemned her as an “anti-fracking activist”.

The pop star, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, was referenced in a press release for the Trump campaign written by his communications director Tim Murtaugh.

In the release, Murtaugh writes: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of [Pennsylvania] like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.”

He continued: “This desperate effort to drum up enthusiasm is actually a sharp stick in the eye for 600,000 Pennsylvanians who work in the fracking industry.”

Fracking is a process in which gas is extracted from the ground via the controversial practice of injecting water, sand and chemicals directly into rock at high pressure.

Gaga, who has not publicly declared her thoughts on fracking despite Murtaugh’s claims, joked on her Instagram Stories in response: “What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA.”

In a further tweet, Gaga wrote: “HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris.”

Gaga will join Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris at a drive-in election rally in Pennsylvania today (2 November). John Legend is also scheduled to appear.

Murtaugh alleged that Biden is “prioritising the desires of the liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left” by holding the rally.

On Friday (30 October), Gaga recreated a number of her most memorable past looks for a public service announcement urging her fans to vote. Among them was a dress made entirely out of meat, which she notoriously wore to an awards show in 2010.

