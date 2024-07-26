Advertisement

Lady Gaga headlines Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony along with other performers

The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony also included performances from artist Aya Makamura and metal band Gojira

kari anderson
Contributing writer
·2 min read
Lady Gaga rehearsing along the Seine ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga rehearsing along the Seine ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 2024 Olympics started off with a bang on Friday, with an extravagant and memorable opening ceremony in Paris. The festivities, which honored the history of France and Paris, included some big names performing in the ceremony, which took place in and around the buildings along the Seine River.

The ceremony was headlined by Lady Gaga, who appeared on the banks of the Seine for a performance of Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes." The performance was complete with plenty of plumes, pink feathers and a group of dancers.

Lady Gaga's act, which included a chorus line and a performance from the musician on piano, seemingly paid tribute to Jeanmaire's performance of the song on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1965.

Following Lady Gaga, French metal band Gojira played from the windows of a building filled with faux-headless singers, dressed à la Marie Antoinette.

Next, Aya Nakamura came out to perform alongside France's Republican Guard, whose band accompanied the Malian-French pop star.

More performances, including from some big names, are expected in this opening ceremony, with Canadian singer Celine Dion rumored to make an appearance.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement