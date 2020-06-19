Lady Gaga gave her jacket to a fan who stopped her to tell a story

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/Getty

Earlier this week, Lady Gaga was photographed giving her leather jacket to a fan at a market in Malibu, California. Fast forward a few days and the fan in question has revealed the heartwarming reason behind the gesture. Speaking to Today, Shannon McKee said she bumped into Gaga and complimented the jacket she was wearing.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really badass jacket you got on,'" Shannon explained. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognised the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

Shannon then walked off, but knew she wanted to say more to the singer, so stopped and turned back.

"I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," Shannon, 27, went on. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right?' My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me."

She continued, "And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."

Touched by the story, Gaga ~ who was with boyfriend Michael Polansky at the time ~ then took her jacket off and handed it to Shannon.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.'"

Oh, you're a badass too Gaga.

