Lady Gaga Flaunts Her 'Out of the World' Masks at MTV VMAs, See Pics

Masks have become essential ever since the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as people have started to step out of their houses they are being advised to wear masks and follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. People have often been spotted donning stylish face masks as well.

Now, American singer and songwriter, Lady Gaga too was wearing never seen before masks during her stint at MTV’s VMA. According to US Weekly, she had said, “I was wearing face shields before it was a thing”.

In the photo collage that has surfaced online one can see Lady Gaga donning different kinds of masks. In the first image, she is wearing an overhead mask in pink colour. There is also an eye case in the mask.

The second snap shows her sporting a maroon coloured mask. In terms of style, this one is like a usual mask, but in terms of design, it has unique stud-like things on it.

The third one was black in colour and has a red LED light device attached to it.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards was held on Sunday, August 30. The occasion was graced with live performances from all over New York City. There was also a virtual awards show presentation. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and others were a part of the artist line up. And with singers like these, the show undoubtedly became the best in terms of music.

In the first, K-pop band BTS took the stage for “Dynamite.” Apart from stellar moves and killer music, the band also took the viewers on a tour of some of New York City’s most iconic sites, including the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square.

Stunning Keke Palmer was the host of the show.