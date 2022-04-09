Lady Gaga’s dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail

Inga Parkel
·1 min read

The man arrested for the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was mistakingly released from California jail on Wednesday (6 April).

Nineteen-year-old James Howard Jackson is accused of shooting Ryan Fischer on 24 February 2021 while he was walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement saying Jackson was released from custody “due to a clerical error,” and that police are now searching for him.

“The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr Jackson back in custody,” the statement reads.

Jackson, along with two other suspects, allegedly shot Fischer and fled the scene in a car, kidnapping two of the dogs. Police brought the dogs home safely two days later.

Four additional suspects were arrested last April in connection to the case.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder, second degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a robbery, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valley of the Dogs (@valleyofthedogs)

A few days after the shooting, Fischer shared a post on Instagram detailing his “very close call with death”, referring to Gaga’s dog as his guardian angel.

He wrote: “While a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me.

“My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker responds to suspect in shooting mistakenly released from jail

    The LASD "is investigating the inadvertent release" of James Howard Jackson, who is accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker last year.

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker 'deeply concerned' after man who allegedly shot him mistakenly released from jail

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Insider that the alleged shooter was released on Wednesday "due to a clerical error."

  • Police: Arrest made in slaying of girl walking on NYC street

    A suspect was charged Saturday in the fatal shooting of a teen girl who was walking home from school when she was hit by a stray bullet during a street dispute in New York City. New York Police Department officials announced the arrest of Jeremiah Ryan on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with Friday's shooting. Police identified the girl killed in the shooting as 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo.

  • Students ‘terrorized’ by ‘panic-inducing’ YouTube pranks at CA university, lawsuit says

    Pranksters barged into university lectures and created panic while filming videos for YouTube, the lawsuit says.

  • The Walking Dead Season 11B Finale Recap: Who Didn't Survive the Hour to Do Battle in the Series' Last-Ever Arc?

    Punches flew. Bullets flew. Hell, even cicadas flew en masse in the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead. And by the time “Acts of God” reached the calm before the series’ next — and last — storm, we’d lost one minor protagonist and one major antagonist, creepy Lance had lost what was left of his patience, […]

  • Jennifer Lopez, 52, Is Almost Unrecognizable In A New, No-Makeup IG Video 👀

    Jennifer Lopez just spilled her skincare secrets in a brand new no-makeup Instagram video. Daily affirmations, sunscreen, and lots of sleep are her must-haves.

  • Shooting at birthday party leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded in Indiana, police say

    Investigators say a fight broke out and escalated into a shooting.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i