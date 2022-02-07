Lady Gaga Did Yoga in the Comfy Sneaker Brand That Hollywood's Loved for Years

Lady Gaga Allbirds

Presley Ann/Getty; Allbirds

Lady Gaga knows how to start the week in the best way possible — with a little yoga session in a pair of sneakers from one of the most popular brands in Hollywood.

Last Monday, the multi-hyphenate shared a photo on Instagram of herself doing a headstand. "Rollin' into Monday like…🤟," she wrote for the caption. People in her comments section were in awe of her ability to do an advanced yoga pose. Count us impressed! But we also couldn't help but fall head over heels for her Allbirds sneakers.

The company is behind the comfortable sneakers you've seen celebrities like Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and Cindy Crawford wearing everywhere. In fact, Hilary Duff loves them so much, we've officially lost track of how many times she's worn them. While the Wool Runners are by far the most-worn among the stars, Gaga opted for the one of the newest sneakers to join the Allbirds shoe family: the Trail Runners SWT.

They're specially designed for hiking trails and other outdoor activities using the brand's signature eco-friendly sugar, wool, and tree materials. What's great about the Trail Runners is that they provide better traction than some of the other styles. The natural rubber outsoles feature grooves inspired by bulbous mountain bike treads that can grip any kind of terrain. So you can totally wear them for your regular workouts and yoga sessions, too.

Gaga wore the Trail Runners in the color natural white, but they're also available in a sleek all-black and a limited edition reddish-orange. Camila Cabello was recently spotted wearing the special color while working out with her personal trainer, according to the brand. Though the Instagram Story of the look has since disappeared, it makes sense that she owns a pair, since we know she has a collection of other styles from Allbirds.

Whether you're practicing yoga like Gaga, doing a sweat sesh like Cabello, or are planning an outdoor adventure, shop a pair of the newest celeb-approved pair of Allbirds sneakers below.

