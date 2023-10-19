Lady Gaga Debuts Shaggy Bangs with 2 Rocker-Inspired Looks for Night in New York City

The musician was seen outside of Electric Lady Studios with her new hairstyle on Wednesday

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com (2) Lady Gaga seen outside of Electric Lady Studios in New York City on October 18, 2023

Lady Gaga’s new hair is definitely worthy of applause.

The Grammy winner has put a number of beauty looks to the test over the past decade and most recently she decided to revisit bangs.

On Wednesday, the “Bad Romance” singer, 37, made a head-turning appearance outside of Electric Lady Studios in New York City, debuting eyebrow-grazing fringe and a chic shag haircut.

Gaga's hair color also appeared to take on a more golden blonde hue compared to her signature platinum.

To match her ‘70s-style haircut, the artist wore two rock ‘n’ roll-inspired outfits.

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com Lady Gaga arrives at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on October 18. 2023

Gaga arrived at the recording studio in a sexy business-casual outfit that featured a sparkly black mini dress cinched at the waist with a belt, thigh-high boots and a sequin pinstripe blazer.

She accessorized with long-chain necklace, a black purse with hardware and sunglasses.

Her second look was just as edgy but had a bit more disco flair courtesy of Gaga’s sheer ruffle blouse — layered over a crop top — belted velvet hot pants and a colorful boxy blazer.

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com Lady Gaga leaves Electric Lady Studios in New York City on October 18, 2023

Over the summer, Gaga experimented with what appeared to be clip-on bangs while rehearsing for her Jazz and Piano Las Vegas residency.

In photos shared to Instagram, the Grammy winner can be seen fresh-faced with long hair before heading into glam, where she transformed her waves into a retro updo with sharply cut front pieces.

Gaga’s sighting at Electric Lady Studios comes weeks after her collaboration with The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder,“Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” was released.

While she’s surely been working with her powerhouse vocals, she’s also been wearing her makeup mogul hat while launching new products under her beauty brand Haus Labs.

The company — inspired by makeup artistry — recently dropped its Triclone™ Skin Tech Concealer (the sister product of Haus Labs’ Foundation) which Gaga demonstrated in a makeup-free tutorial for Instagram.

Read the original article on People.