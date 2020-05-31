Lady Gaga Calls Donald Trump ‘a Fool and a Racist,’ Urges Support for Black Community

Click here to read the full article.

Lady Gaga took to her social media platforms to express her anger over the senseless killing of George Floyd while calling Donald Trump “a fool, and a racist.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gaga joins Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish who have also called on fans to make a change.

More from Variety

In her statement, posted late Saturday night, the singer called the president out for inciting racism. Gaga wrote, “He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office.” She added, “He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.”

Gaga who just released her latest album, “Chromatica,” expressed her anger and sadness at George Floyd’s killing and that of many before him, saying, “I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it.”

Gaga went on to say she recognized herself as a “white, privileged woman” and urged support for the black community. She encouraged people to “speak gently to each other, speak with passion, inspiration, and impress the importance of this issue until the systems that keep us sick die, instead of people we love.”

Calling for change, Gaga wrote, “We haven’t, as a privileged community, done enough to fight racism and stand up for those people who are being killed by it.”

Story continues

She wrote, “This isn’t justice. This is an epic tragedy that defines our country and has for a long time. I am sad. I am angry. And I will use the words that I can find to try to communicate what needs to change in as an effective and non-violent way as possible for me.”

Read Lady Gaga’s full statement below:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.