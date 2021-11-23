Lady Gaga Called 'Tremendous Fun' in House of Gucci Reviews: 'Stupidly Watchable'

Critics are loving Lady Gaga's latest performance.

The pop star takes on the role of the real-life Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, her big-screen followup to 2018's A Star Is Born, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Ahead of the Ridley Scott–directed film debuting in theaters Wednesday, reviews of the film praise Gaga's acting as a highlight of the drama.

Stephanie Zacharek, film critic for TIME, said in her review that "Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is both tremendous fun and ultimately touching, likely despite any technique rather than because of it." Zacharek adds that her acting is "wonderful because she's alive to every moment."

Associated Press' Lindsey Bahr called House of Gucci "stupidly watchable" in her review, explaining that the "big, glamorous mess" of a true story "deserves a big, glamorously messy movie, right down to the performances and all-over-the-place accents."

Gaga stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays her husband Maurizio Gucci, the one-time Gucci heir and majority shareholder of the company.

"Gaga's face is avid and open, with a fervor that volts through her eyes; she has a born actress's gift for letting you read her emotions while holding a nugget of mystery in check," Owen Gleiberman wrote for a Variety review. "As Gaga plays Patrizia, she acts out how it's possible to set your sights on someone wealthy and fall in love with him. Their courtship has a lusty imploring affection."

He adds, "... The beauty of Gaga's performance is that she never lets us lose sight of the innocent small-time climber inside the schemer."

Additionally, David Ehrlich said in his review for IndieWire that Gaga's performance has "arena-sized bigness."

"The result is a singular double-negative of a performance that gradually humanizes a social-climbing succubus as she tumbles back down towards hell," Ehrlich writes. "The film around her might stiffen down its morbid final stretch, but Gaga seems to gain even more control over herself as Patrizia spirals towards murder."

Gaga, 35, recently told The New York Times that working with Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said. "When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman."

She added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."

See Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, in theaters Wednesday.