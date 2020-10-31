Lady Gaga Brought Back Her Infamous Meat Dress for a Voting PSA

From Delish

Lady Gaga is resurrecting some of her most memorable fashion looks for an important cause: getting out the vote in this election.

In a new PSA on her social media platforms, the "Stupid Love" singer shared a nearly three-minute-long clip explaining the importance of voting in this election, and managed to keep viewers' attention by switching in and out of some of her most iconic looks throughout her career. The video began with Gaga wearing a mirrored mini dress courtesy of her Monster Ball era with her signature, highlighter-yellow, curled wig.

"Hi, this is Lady Gaga," the singer began her message. "So, the election— this coming Tuesday. We're almost there. We need to talk. I want to say something to those of you who have already voted though—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you! You did your part and I love you for it. But if you voted and while applaud you for it, I don't need to talk to you! I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all."

While she spoke, Gaga appeared in a myriad of her classic performance outfits, including her sleek platinum strands and electric blue bodysuit from the "Poker Face" music video, her Super Bowl LI ensemble, her cowgirl-esque getup from her Joanne era, and of course the infamous meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I believe no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable," continued Gaga. "If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, than you have got to participate in this election."

