Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper send SAG Awards off the deep end with sweet A Star Is Born reunion

Ally and Jackson are together again, as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper held a mini A Star Is Born reunion at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG-nominated pair — him for his supporting performance in Licorice Pizza, her for leading House of Gucci — embraced during Sunday night's ceremony, as the director and his star shared a few words and smiled as photographers snapped photos of the sweet moment.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born," Gaga previously told EW of working with the actor-filmmaker on the project, revealing that she "absolutely" consulted him before taking on the role of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's Gucci. "It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now."

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

James Veysey/Shutterstock for SAG Awards Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hold 'A Star Is Born' reunion at SAG Awards.

Gaga won her first Oscar for writing their collaborative song "Shallow" for the 2018 Best Picture-nominated movie's soundtrack, which also became the recording artist's fifth consecutive album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release.

She also scored Best Actress nominations at the Oscars and SAG Awards for her portrayal of Ally, an up-and-coming pop star taken under the wing of a fading country crooner (Cooper) in the fourth major movie adaptation of the oft-retold tale previously brought to life by Janet Gaynor and Fredric March (1937), Judy Garland and James Mason (1954), and Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson (1976).

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hug at the 2022 SAG Awards for a mini 'A Star Is Born' reunion.

After the release of the film, Cooper joined Gaga on stage at the 2019 Oscars to perform a soaring rendition of "Shallow" at a large piano, which helped catapult the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following week.

Story continues

See Gaga and Cooper's A Star Is Born reunion in the photos above. Follow our full coverage of the 2022 SAG Awards.

Check out The Awardist podcast for interviews with this year's top contenders for the Oscars and more of Hollywood's biggest awards.

Related content: