Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is Launching Bronzer & Blush — Here Are The Exclusive Details

It might be a chillier time of year but, get ready to heat things up with your makeup. Haus Laboratories is expanding its assortment with two major new launches to turn your cheeks on in a major way: World, meet Head Rush and Heat Spell, Mother Monster’s interpretation of blush and bronzer duos to instantly warm up your complexion.

“Gaga is most known for her eyes — it’s the thing that draws people in,” Haus Laboratories Global Artistry Director (and Gaga’s longtime makeup artist) Sarah Tanno-Stewart exclusively tells Refinery29. “We have a lot of great eye products, but people always talk about her skin as well, and how it always looks so beautiful and natural.” Her secret? Working up a sweat to “Rain On Me” choreo works wonders for a natural flush, but so do these new launches, which you can Prime to your doorstep as of 6th October.

“I’ve always believed in the power of makeup to elevate self-love,” Lady Gaga tells us in a statement. “These bronzer and blush duos are meant to celebrate the heat of your passion. We formulated them to be a silky powder, that leaves a clean buildable finish with rich, flirtatious hues and beaming highlighters. I’ve named them Heat Spell and Head Rush to indicate the ecstasy of celebrating you.”

Like everything else in the Haus lineup, inclusivity and top-shelf quality were at the heart of the cheeky debut. Featuring five shades of bronzer and seven blushes to suit a wide range of skin tones, the soft-matte duos were also strategically paired with a complementary highlighter shade that can be used to strobe cheeks or even across lids. “We like to ‘glaze’ the apple of the cheek so when the light hits it, it looks really soft and beautiful,” Tanno-Stewart says of her signature method of blush application. P.S. It’s also mask-friendly: “We’ve actually been rising the placement of the blush, taking the colour across the apples of the cheek, and swiping it all the way towards the temple,” she says of her trick to keeping skin looking fresh and healthy.

As someone who’s tested it all, I was insanely impressed with the quality. Just like the next-level eyeliner (another personal favourite), the cheek products feel expensive and blend just as well, if not better, than anything else in my stash. “We worked so hard on the formula, which has a very cushiony, velvety texture,” Tanno explains. “You can get the lightest wash of colour if you want, or you can go full-on pigment and build it up. It will always look super soft on your skin — it’s not like you can really see the line of demarcation where the bronzer stops and the blush.”

