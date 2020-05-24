Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Wore Custom Latex Bodysuits in “Rain on Me” Music Video

Any collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande is bound to be a full-on explosion of style and energy, and their recently released “Rain on Me” music video is all that and more. With empowering lyrics, mood-boosting choreography, and super-glam visuals, the video has already surpassed 30 million views on YouTube, as it’s undoubtedly the pop anthem to unite two huge fandoms.

If you’re already starting to think about grabbing your BFF and dressing as Ari and Gaga for Halloween later this year (an idea, right?!), you’re in luck. The two singers donned coordinating latex bodysuits from Vex Clothing, Inc., which offers an array of looks that we can easily picture both Ari and Mother Monster wearing on a regular basis.

According to the brand’s Instagram page, Gaga wore Vex’s Print Underwire Bodysuit in Pink Smoke during a portion of the video, which she paired with thigh-high boots, and an asymmetrical black sleeve/glove combo. As for Ari, she donned a custom lilac latex bodysuit with a skirt, along with tall boots and her signature pony.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vex founder and designer Laura Pulice explained that she aimed to compliment both singers’ individual styles while staying true to the futuristic themes of the video. “I was asked to do one look for each. Initially Ariana's look was white and silver, but as you can see [it] was switched to lilac,” Pulice explained, adding that Lady Gaga wanted to add more spikes to her ensemble (naturally).

According to the designer, we might be seeing more latex pop up in music videos — and even on the red carpet — in the future. “It’s perfect for all of these celebrity performances and imagery that they use it for,” Pulice told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the texture photographs well and is her preferred material for designing clothing.

Ready to channel your inner Gaga or Ari? Check out some of these options from Vex below.

