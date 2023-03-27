Lady Gaga Appears As Character Harley Quinn For Upcoming Film 'Joker: Foie a Deux'

Getty Images

New photos of Lady Gaga show the pop star all dressed up for her upcoming role in the film Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the 2019 movie Joker. The pics, which were taken on March 25 in downtown Manhattan, show Gaga as her character Harley Quinn, the comic book villain and girlfriend to Batman's nemesis, The Joker.

In the scene the photographs came from, Gaga is down from a courthouse in minimal clown makeup, a red tuxedo jacket with layered sleeves over a diamond patterned corset and black mini skirt. She's walking through a crowd surrounded by police. On her legs are sheer and black stockings, also in a diamond pattern.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Her yellow-blonde hair is slicked back in a wet style, with a few inches of dark roots. Amongst the pretend protestors and fans, there are people carrying signs reading 'Free Joker' and 'Joker, marry me! XOXO.'

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Gaga's last notable role was in 2021 as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. Joaquin Phoenix will be back as the titular character in Joker: Folie à Deux, along with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz. The Hollywood Reporter has said the movie might be a musical, according to sources, or there will at least be musical elements with a co-lead like Lady Gaga.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

The first iteration of Todd Phillips' Joker universe doesn't touch much on Gotham City's super hero, instead focusing on how the Joker came to be. There are no plot details yet for the follow-up, but the title referenced a condition where two people experience the same or similar mental disorder, often from the same family. In the comics, Harley Quinn and the Joker are not related; they meet at the Arkham Asylum mental institution, where she works as his psychiatrist.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

She eventually falls in love with him and they embark on a tumultuous relationship and a life of crime. Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in other DC films, but that is considered a different universe than the one Phoenix and Gaga's characters exist in. The new movie is set for release on October 4, 2024.

You Might Also Like