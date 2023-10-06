Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex, dies aged 84

Alex Ferguson and Cathy Ferguson, pictured together at the unveiling of his statue at Old Trafford in 2012 - Getty Images/John Peters

Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife Cathy has died aged 84, it was confirmed on Friday.

Former Manchester United manager Ferguson was married to Lady Cathy for nearly 60 years.

A statement on behalf of the Ferguson family said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at a typewriter factory.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the club, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement. Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Cathy Ferguson upon receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in 1999 - Ian Jones

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point, going on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day.

“We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

