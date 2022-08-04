Lads! Make a splash in sustainable swimwear

(Love Brand & Co)

Countless new brands and plenty of column inches have been dedicated to women’s eco-swimwear, but when it comes to trunks that don’t harm trees we still have a way to go.

Head to most department stores and you can expect to find the majority of swimming shorts made using new polyester and nylon (read: plastic). And with nine to 14 million tonnes of it entering the oceans each year, according to the UN, it is high time the boys seek out some sea-friendly beach fits too.

From those upcycling fabrics to the independent labels using only recycled materials, these are the places to find your sustainable swimmers.

(Gusari)

True Tribe

If you want to wear your eco-badge with honour, Parisian label True Tribe has the trunks for you. All of its swimwear options are crafted from Econyl — a regenerated nylon which, in this case, becomes reflective. The brand has gone even further with its Zero Waste trunks: one-of-a-kind, upcycled pairs patch-worked using deadstock fabric and made-to-order to reduce waste.

(True Tribe)

From £130; mrporter.com

Gusari

This independent label was founded in 2019 to upgrade the men’s swimwear market with sleek, tailored trunks made using renewable sources. It guarantees all output uses 100 per cent recycled polyester, but the biggest sell is the sophisticated buckle and pleated designs. Our favourites are the Baywatch-style red pair, and their geometric blue prints.

(Gusari)

From £100; gusari.co.uk

FatFace

For the third year, FatFace has donated to — and teamed up with — the Marine Conservation Society. The Trevose trunks come with a fun under-the-sea print and are made from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

(FatFace)

From £29.50; fatface.com

Love Brand & Co

Resort and swim label Love Brand & Co makes classy designs that benefit conservation, and offer swim shorts crafted from recycled polyester. Two per cent of net profits go to charities supporting wildlife and rural communities, and the most eye-catching trunks come with elephant and rhino silhouettes.

(Love Brand & Co)

From £100; lovebrand.com

Reiss x CHÉ

After simple but chic basics for the poolside? The Reiss collaboration with model (and husband of Pixie Lott) Oliver Cheshire is for you. His label CHÉ strives for modern sustainable menswear and has joined forces with the high street shop to create the handsome, Sunseeker shorts — made from 100 per cent recycled nylon.

(Reiss x CHÉ)

From £90; reiss.com

Nudie Jeans

The cult Swedish denim brand made its name selling 100 per cent organic cotton jeans. Now it’s making waves in swimwear too. Two debut styles — one clay with stripes, the other plain navy — are produced with 100 per cent recycled polyamide.

(Nudie Jeans)

From £70; nudiejeans.com