Ladies National Football League: Tyrone defeated by Kildare in Division Two decider

Tyrone's Joanne Barrett and Aoibhinn McHugh tackle Roisin Byrne of Kildare [Inpho]

Kildare hit two first-half goals as they beat Tyrone 2-9 to 0-12 in Sunday's Division Two final.

Claire Sullivan fired home an early opener on six minutes at Croke Park before Neasa Dooley's superb finish after 27 minutes.

The goals helped Kildare to a 2-4 to 0-6 lead at the break but Tyrone cut the gap with two points on the restart.

However, Kildare stayed in front to win the Division Two title for the first time since 2004.

Roisin Byrne ensured the Lilywhites were first on the scoreboard before Emma Conroy's double edged Tyrone in front.

Kildare, who won last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Championship title, found the net on six minutes as Sullivan shot low into the net.

It was a tight contest and Maria Canavan struck twice to bring the Ulster side level and they moved ahead when Sasha Byrne split the posts.

Kildare responded with two points from Byrne and held a four-point advantage after Dooley's excellent goal.

Tyrone threatened a comeback early in the second half but Trina Duggan halted their momentum with a point.

Canavan completed her tally of 0-8 before Dooley sealed victory for Diane O'Hora's team.