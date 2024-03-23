Ladies National Football League: Dublin hammer understrength Armagh at Athletic Grounds

Kelly Mallon was the only Armagh scorer against Dublin with a tally of 1-4

All-Ireland champions Dublin kept their hopes alive of reaching the Division One final after a 7-10 to 1-4 victory over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh had already qualified for the decider and manager Gregory McGonigle rested 10 first-team players.

Hannah Tyrrell (2), Orlagh Nolan and Carla Rowe netted to help the Dubs into a 4-7 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Kelly Mallon hit Armagh's goal before Niamh Crowley, Chloe Darby and Annabelle Timothy added Dublin goals.

Dublin needed to win to keep the pressure on Kerry, who play Galway on Sunday and the Kingdom need to win if they are to clinch that final spot.

The visitors started well and it took only three minutes before scoring their first goal as Tyrrell blasted into the net from close range after Niamh Hetherton's effort crashed off the post.

Two minutes later and Armagh's young keeper Brianna Mathers was picking the ball out of the net for the second time, with Tyrrell again on target.

Orlagh Nolan's tap-in gave Dublin a 3-3 to 0-0 score lead with just six minutes gone. Armagh looked to have steadied themselves with two converted Mallon frees but it was all too easy for Rowe, who soloed through the home defence before lashing into the net.

Armagh tightened their defence but Dublin were content to take their points with Rowe, Tyrrell, Martha Byrne and the impressive Grace Kos on target to forge a commanding half-time advantage.

The Orchard hosts made six half-time substitutions and Mallon's goal and point soon after the restart hinted at something of a comeback but Crowley put an end to such notions with Dublin's fifth goal.

Meave Ferguson's sin-bin 13 minutes from time didn't help Armagh although they couldn't be faulted for effort.

Dublin's sixth goal came in the 53rd minute when Armagh failed to deal with Darby's speculative long ball in and the last kick of the game from Timothy sealed a big win for Dublin.