Ladies National Football League: Armagh secure two-point win against Cork

Armagh made it two wins from two in Division One as they defeated Cork 1-8 to 1-6 at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

They lead for the entirety of the contest and held a 1-4 to 1-3 lead at the break after Aimee Mackin's early penalty.

It continued to be a nip-and-tuck encounter in the second period as Cork wasted a number of goal chances.

Armagh held on for their second successive win after they beat Waterford last weekend.

The Orchard County made a bright start to the game and went ahead after just three minutes with Mackin, who also scored in the victory last week, firing home a penalty.

It came after Libby Coppinger was penalised for a foul on Louise Kenny.

Cork replied quickly with a goal of their own as Hannah Looney played in Daire Kiely to rattle home.

Mackin put the visitors back in front with a well-taken free and she then increased their lead with Armagh's first score from play soon after.

Katie Quirke put one between the sides, but Mackin hit another fine score from distance to re-establish Armagh's two-point advantage.

Sadhbh O'Leary got Cork's second point to put one between them again, before Quirke had the sides level after 20 minutes.

Caroline O'Hanlon got the last score of the half to send Armagh in ahead at the interval.

Emily Druse then increased Armagh's lead three minutes into the second half, as Cork wasted several chances to get back on level terms, hitting three wides in the first five minutes after the restart.

Quirke eventually recorded their first score of the game to again reduce the deficit, but Lauren McConville made it a two-point game again.

Quirke pointed from a free for the home side with 10 minutes to go, but Armagh worked the ball straight down the pitch to increase their advantage as Niamh Murray split the posts.

They were denied another goal when Sarah Murphy pulled off a great save to deny Kelly Mallon before Aoife McCoy rounded off the scoring for the away side.

Also in Division One, defending league champions Kerry came from behind to beat Waterford 2-11 to 2-5 at Fitzgerald Stadium thanks to goals from Jadyn Lucey and substitute Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Story continues

First-half goals from Meadhbh Byrne and Marion Farrelly helped Meath to defeat All-Ireland kingpins Dublin 2-5 to 0-7 at Pairc Tailteann in Navan.

LIDL LADIES NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Division One

Kerry 2-11 Waterford 2-5

Galway 0-10 Mayo 2-05

Meath 2-5 Dublin 0-7

Armagh 1-8 Cork 1-6