Ladies fastball tournament in Moosomin on Aug. 26

The Moosomin Ladies Predators are hosting the year-end Westman Ladies Rec Fastball League Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The tournament will take place at Bradley Park on Ball Diamonds 2 and 3.

“We offered to host the tournament. Virden was supposed to host, but they were unable to so we offered to host and show off our facilities,” said Kate Thompson of Moosomin Ladies Predators.

At the tournament, there will also be beer gardens opened from 10 a.m. to midnight.

All of the teams in the league are from Manitoba, except for the Ladies Predators.

This year was the first year Moosomin had a women’s fastball team, and had 19 women join the team from the Moosomin, Rocanville and Wapella area.

Thompson said the team has been doing well throughout the season.

“It’s been awesome having a team to represent Moosomin,” she said.

“At our games, I haven’t been to our game in Virden, but any other area we went to for a game, by far, we have had the most fans that come out.”

Based on this year’s season, Thompson said they plan to have a team next year.

She said she hopes to see people from the community come out on Aug. 26 to watch the tournament.

“It’s ladies fastball it will be awesome, and there’s going to be beer gardens,” said Thompson.

“This will be another thing that we have going on in town.”

Sierra D'Souza Butts, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator