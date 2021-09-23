LaDarian Smith To Adapt ‘Simon B. Rhymin’ For 3000 Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: LaDarian Smith is set to adapt Simon B. Rhymin for Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Based on the book from America’s favorite rapping teacher Dwayne Reed, the film will be produced by Homegrown Pictures. Described as a humorous and heartwarming bounce-to-the-beat underdog story about a young rapper whose dream and rhymes help bring his community together.

Simon B. Rhymin is the debut novel from Reed, a teacher from Chicago whose viral back-to-school music video “Welcome to the 4th Grade” took the internet by storm, and was featured on Good Morning America.

Smith, a former high-school English teacher himself who worked for Teach America, previously worked alongside Lena Waithe in the writers rooms for BET’s Boomerang series and Twenties. Smith began his screenwriting career when he was selected as the runner-up of Issa Rae and Deniese Davis’s “Fresh Wave” initiative, a 2017 competition sponsored by ColorCreative. He is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Robby Koch.

