Ladakh standoff: Space for diplomacy shrinking fast as India, China remain on the edge of military conflict

During a recent virtual event at ORF to launch his book The India Way, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interrupted Samir Saran, the interviewer, at one point to press home his argument that a solution for the recent standoff between India and China "has to be found in the domain of diplomacy".

"I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that a solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," said the minister.

The "earlier context" that Jaishankar referred to was an interview to Rediff last month where he categorised the ongoing border situation as "most serious crisis since 1962" but also pointed out that all earlier episodes at LAC (Depsang, Chumar and Doklam) "were resolved through diplomacy". He was quick to add, however, that any solution must be "predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally".

Tellingly, the minister's remarks on that occasion were perceived as setting the focus back on diplomacy just days after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said that military action to remove the PLA from their entrenched positions on India's side was "also on table" if talks fail to achieve results.

A strategic thinker and a career diplomat given to measuring words carefully, Jaishankar's "total conviction" on diplomatic resolution carries an unmistakable sense of urgency. This urgency is not misplaced. It reflects a larger Indian concern. The LAC remains poised on a razor's edge. Animosity is high, mutual trust is nonexistent and all past agreements and mechanisms that provided the basis for managing the border dispute have broken down.

The situation may be slipping towards a point of no return, but a war is never welcome, now even less so for an Indian economy devastated by the pandemic. Since ceding territory to China, accepting its unilateral redrawing of the LAC and fueling further its revisionism is not an option either, India's tactic is to remain firm on the ground, achieve strategic quid pro quo while trying to find a resolution through diplomacy.

This explains the EAM's consistent stress on talks as the only way out. The minister repeated his point again on Wednesday during an event at Indian Express, where he said "at this moment, I note that this very serious situation has been going on since the beginning of May. This calls for very, very deep conversations between the two sides at a political level".

The fact that Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow today on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation " the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the standoff began in April-May " calls for cautious optimism. Trouble is, space for diplomacy is shrinking as fast as the inevitability of military conflict is becoming clear.

India wants a political key to unlock the dangerous stalemate at Ladakh, but political engagements so far have failed to produce any breakthrough. Consider the recent sequence of events. During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Moscow last week, the Chinese side requested a one-on-one on the margins of SCO. If hopes of an agreement were raised, those were quickly dissipated. During the meeting, Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe put the onus of the crisis entirely on India.

"The root and truth of the current tensions is very clear. The Indian side is entirely responsible. Not an inch of China's territory shall be lost. The Chinese military is absolutely determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In reply, the Indian defence minister "emphasised that the actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements and not in keeping with the understandings reached between the Special Representatives of two sides¦ and while Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, at the same time there should also be no doubt about (India's) determination to protect (its) sovereignty and territorial integrity."