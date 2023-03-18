Lactase Market Size Worth USD 336 Million by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lactase Market was valued at USD 247 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 336 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Lactase is an enzyme that helps break down lactose in milk into two simple sugars, glucose and galactose. Lactase enzymes are likely to be in high demand around the world because of the growing demand for lactose-free products and more product development and innovation in other fields, such as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and infant nutrition. To meet the needs of the growing number of people who don't have enough lactase, big players in the market are putting out new foods like lactose-free creams, ice creams, and milk replacements.

Lactase Market Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands) announced a merger with Firmenich (Denmark). Firmenich is one of the key leaders in flavors and fragrances. The merger will help the company strengthen its market position in nutrition, health and beauty. According to company sources, the merger will be completed in 2023.

February 2022 , Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) Acquisition of c-LEcta (Germany), a German biotech innovation company that produces enzymes. c-LEcta focuses on precision fermentation and bioprocessing of enzymes. This acquisition will help Kerry to make a breakthrough in the lactase market.

November 2021 , CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark) has launched Sweety Y-3, its next generation enzyme solution. This lowers the added sugars in the yogurt and boosts the natural sugars. It helps preserve the quality of dairy products without added sugar. The listing will help the company increase its market share in the lactase market.

May 2022, Kerry Group plc. (Ireland) expanded its reach by opening a state-of-the-art condiment manufacturing facility in Africa. This will help the group produce sustainable nutritional solutions and expand its food, beverage and pharmaceutical businesses in Africa. It will also help the company expand its lactase portfolio in newer geographies.

Lactase Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Primary lactose intolerance is short-term and is found in premature babies before their small intestines are fully formed. When an adult has problems with digestion in the small intestine, this can lead to secondary sensitivity. Conditions like Crohn's disease or diarrhea can cause a person to be unable to digest lactose. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), lactase shortage affects about 65 percent of the world's population. Because of this, more lactose-free dairy goods are being made, which helps people who can't handle lactose from getting stomach problems.

Restraints:

Consumers want dairy options because there are so many people with milk allergies, lactose intolerance, high cholesterol, and other health problems. This change has also been caused by things like price, the search for new flavors, and worries about the environment. Meat and cheese are more expensive than plant-based foods. Lactose-free goods are made in large quantities because enzymes are used. Different ingredients, tastes, and textures can be found in dairy alternatives and vegan goods.

Opportunities:

Lactase comes from many different places. Recent study and development, on the other hand, has mostly been focused on finding new sources of enzymes, such as bacteria and fungi. Enzymes are also used to make food and animal feed more nutritious. Enzymes also reduce the amount of water used and the amount of chemicals that are wasted. They also reduce the amount of by-products that aren't dangerous to people or wildlife. Lactase that comes from fungi has an acidic pH and is steady. Because it has to go through different production steps, it can be used in a wide range of food and drink products..

Regional Outlook:

The study forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and looks at recent industry trends in each subsegment from 2017 to 2030. In 2019, more than 48% of the money made around the world came from Europe. Europe has a strong food and drink processing business, which means that there is a high demand for dairy enzymes. One of the most important things moving the market in Europe is the presence of large manufacturers like DSM and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, as well as the progress in technology. People in the area spend more on lactase supplements per person because they think health and nutrition are getting better. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the area with the most growth from 2020 to 2027. This is because lactase has become more important to the economy over the past ten years. The food and drink business has grown and changed quickly in the region, especially in China, India, and Vietnam. This has given the Asia-Pacific market new opportunities. About 80% of adults in Central Asia and 90% to 100% of adults in East Asia have trouble digesting lactose. Only 2% of adults in Denmark have this problem. Most Asians don't have enough lactase in their bodies, so demand for lactose-free dairy products is expected to rise, which will help the market grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 13.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 247 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 336 Million By Type Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase By Applications Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other By Companies DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Enzyme Solutions, Advanced Enzymes, Zhongnuo BioTech, Enze Bio, Meihua BioTech, Kono Chem., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Lactase Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Enzyme Solutions, Advanced Enzymes, Zhongnuo BioTech, Enze Bio, Meihua BioTech, Kono Chem., and Others.

Lactase Market by Types:

Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase

Lactase Market by Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

