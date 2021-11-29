Lactalis Canada Adds Kraft Heinz Grated Cheese Business to Portfolio

New Business Part of Lactalis Group Closing of Kraft Heinz U.S. Natural Cheese Acquisition

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Lactalis Canada Inc. ('Lactalis Canada') – the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands such as Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group – is pleased to announce that it will add Kraft Heinz's Grated cheese business to its growing portfolio as part of the Group's U.S. affiliate completing its acquisition of Kraft Heinz's Natural, Grated, Cultured and Specialty cheese businesses in the United States and entire international cheese business outside North America.

Lactalis Canada logo (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada Inc.)

Under the terms of the agreement announced on September 15, 2020, the acquisition includes the Kraft Heinz Grated cheese business in Canada, marking Lactalis Canada's entry into the ambient category – a first for the dairy leader. As part of this transaction, Lactalis Canada acquires production capability which remains at Kraft Heinz's plant in Montreal, Quebec.

"The integration of Kraft Heinz's Grated cheese business enhances Lactalis Canada's capacity and capability to provide Canadian consumers with quality household brands and perfectly complements our growing portfolio of broad-based dairy products with the addition of parmesan," said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. "As the third largest branded retail manufacturer in Canada*, this transaction reinforces our long-term investment in Canada and its food processing sector and marks Lactalis Canada's foray into this part of the category."

The addition of the Kraft Heinz Grated cheese business builds on Lactalis Canada's growth strategy that includes the 2019 acquisition of Kraft Heinz Canada's Natural cheese business which included the Cracker Barrel, P'tit Québec and aMOOza! brands as well as the March 2021 acquisition of Agropur's Ultima Foods Inc. comprised of the IÖGO, IÖGO nanö and Olympic brands.

*Source: NielsenIQ, MarketTrack, National All Channels, Latest 52 Wks ending October 9, All Channel includes: Grocery Banner + Drug + Mass Merchandiser + General Merchandiser + Warehouse Club + Toys R Us (Based on NielsenIQ manufacturer characteristics across all UPC categories)

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada (formerly Parmalat Canada) is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2021 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.7 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

Lactalis Canada Adds Kraft Heinz Grated Cheese Business to Portfolio (CNW Group/Lactalis Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Lactalis Canada Inc.

