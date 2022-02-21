Lacoste's SS22 Collection Champions a Sporting Movement

Lacoste is embarking on a new chapter with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, paying tribute to the increased collective consciousness in regard to health and wellness.

The brand's creative director, Louise Trotter, comments on the expansion: "To address this change, we need to create clothes that allow you to move effortlessly between sport and everyday living." She continued: "In fact -- we need clothes that take us through our life from [the] beginning of the day to the end -- liberating us to live a full and active life."

The range features leggings made of quick-dry fabrics and flat-lock stitches to prevent abrasion, boasting hidden pockets in the back. Bold track tops comprised of taffeta and double-knit fabric span the collection, encompassing a feminine waistband and smocks at the cuffs. Trenches are adorned with buttoned side slits for ease of wear, whereas a double-face fleece dons a soft and feminine outlook. Elsewhere, zigzag stitching adorns drawstrings in garments of green Lacoste silicone tape.

Peep the lookbook images above.