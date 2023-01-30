Lacoste Unveils SS23 "Active Lifestyle" Collection

Lacoste just dropped its Spring/Summer 2023 "Active Lifestyle" collection, a true fusion of the worlds of fashion and sport.

Developed with technical materials at the forefront, the vibrant collection offers a selection of fashion-focused essentials in vivid colorways of green, red and blue, paired with classic neutrals in black and white. Standout pieces this season include the translucent windbreakers, pleated tennis skirt and a striking array of court-inspired accessories.

Elsewhere, the SS23 collection offers a range of co-ord sets and separates, which take the shape of brightly colored track jackets and pants and polo bodysuits alongside shorts and jumpsuits.

Lacoste's latest offering comes not long after creative director, Louise Trotter, left the brand after a 4-year reign, showcasing her last runway in September 2021.

Take a look at Lacoste's summer-ready offering above, and head over to the brand's website to shop its new styles.

